Texas Tech baseball takes out UConn 15-13 in game 3

After scoring 10 runs in Saturday’s game, the ninth ranked Red Raiders scored 15 runs Sunday afternoon, recording at least one run in each inning they batted in. The huskies started out cold through the first four innings but started to rally late once again. Tech weathered their late run by continuing to add runs in the later innings. The Red Raiders scored 2 runs in the first, fourth, and fifth inning while adding three runs in the third and eighth inning.