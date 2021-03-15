Calmer weather returns to forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a weekend of active weather, we’ll get back to the West Texas standard of quite a bit of sun and a little bit of wind. We’ll be in the 70s today and tomorrow, and the 60s for the rest of the week.
Wind will be a player in your weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm system will pass to our north on Wednesday, right now it looks like the precipitation will stay north and we’ll just get the wind.
Next best chance of rain might not be until next week.
