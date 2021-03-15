1 injured in West Lubbock fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is injured after a structure fire in West Lubbock Monday afternoon.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shed on fire with a vehicle inside it near Research Boulevard and 22nd Street around 12:03 p.m. Black smoke was visible in the area.
LFR crews arrived on scene and reported the shed to be well involved with two nearby structures exposed. Crews were abled to quickly extinguish the fire.
One person was injured and taken to a local hospital, but the extent of injuries is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but the Fire Marshal’s Office.
