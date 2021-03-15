Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is preparing for the NCAA tournament.
- The Red Raiders were selected as the number six seed in the South Region.
- Tech will play 11th-seed Utah State, in the first round on Friday.
- Read more here: Tech men selected No. 6 seed, facing 11-seed Utah State on Friday
Lubbock police say one man is in critical, but stable condition after an overnight crash.
- Police were called just after midnight to 44th Street and University Avenue.
- The man was the only person involved in this crash.
- Updates can be found here: 1 hospitalized after morning crash
A child is dead after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool in the Hawthorn Suites hotel, near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker.
- Emergency crews responded to the hotel around 1 a.m. Sunday.
- EMS took the child to University Medical Center, where they later died.
- Get more details here: Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Hawthorn Suites
Storm damage is forcing the City of Lubbock to change operations inside Citizens Tower this week.
- Friday’s storm caused flooding inside the building.
- The city says the elevators are unavailable so only the first floor is open to the public.
- The city’s utilities building was also damaged.
- Get those details here: City of Lubbock services disrupted by flooding at Citizens Tower
A late-winter storm is causing problems across Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
- The storm dumped more than one foot of snow in Denver, causing the airport to shut down.
- Heavy snow is also causing road closures and avalanches in the mountains.
- Get the latest here: ‘Historic and crippling’ winter storm dumps over 25 inches of snow in Cheyenne, Wyoming; travel halted in Colorado and Nebraska
