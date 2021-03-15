Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Man hospitalized after morning crash, Texas Tech set for Friday showdown in NCAA tournament, Citizens Tower mostly closed after flood damage

KCBD Daybreak Today - Monday, March 15
By Michael Cantu | March 15, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 7:33 AM

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is preparing for the NCAA tournament.

Lubbock police say one man is in critical, but stable condition after an overnight crash.

  • Police were called just after midnight to 44th Street and University Avenue.
  • The man was the only person involved in this crash.
  • Updates can be found here: 1 hospitalized after morning crash

A child is dead after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool in the Hawthorn Suites hotel, near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker.

Storm damage is forcing the City of Lubbock to change operations inside Citizens Tower this week.

A late-winter storm is causing problems across Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

