KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sug

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sug, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a six-year-old male pit bull who have been at the shelter for about three weeks.
Sug is an owner surrender. Staff say he is very playful and hyper, protective and sweet. He is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Sug’s adoption fees for Monday, March 15, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lilly.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.