Phil Johnson, of Lubbock, named to Judicial Compensation Commission by Gov. Abbott

Additionally, he is former president of the Baylor Waco Foundation and a member and former board member of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. He recently concluded his chairmanship of the Care Net of Central Texas. He served on the board of Texas First State Bank for 20 years until its sale to BancorpSouth in 2020. Salmans received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.