Texas Senate scrambles to advance bill that would force ERCOT to reprice energy charges from winter storm

The move is the latest escalation in a growing divide between Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott on the pricing issue and the leadership of the PUC. Patrick and most senators believe the prices should retroactively be brought down, and they have asked the PUC to do so. PUC and ERCOT leaders say the prices were intentionally left high to incentivize generators to send power during widespread outages. The PUC’s chair has said he doesn’t have authority to retroactively change the market price and has warned of unforeseen consequences of meddling in an electricity market that has already been settled.