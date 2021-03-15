Texas Tech sweeps UConn in extra innings, 14th straight win

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders defeated UConn in extra innings Monday to sweep the Huskies and capture their 14th straight win.
The Red Raiders won game four 9 -8 in extra innings in an early ball game in Rip Griffin Park.
In what has been a mostly high scoring series, the Huskies posed their biggest challenge to Tech in the final day of their series. UConn jumped out to a 4-2 lead over the Red Raiders before a big seventh inning. Texas Tech claimed the lead for the first time in the game with the help of a three-run home run by Dru Baker, his first homer of the season.
But the Huskies responded in the top of the ninth inning, added two runs and nearly a third to time the game up at six. UConn’s hot streaked continued in extras, adding two more runs to take the lead 8-6. Then the Red Raiders answered with three straight solo home runs to start the beginning of the bottom of the 10th inning with Braxton Fulford walking off and sealing the game.
Tech tallied 11 hits in the game, while giving up 12 to the Huskies. Chase Hampton started on the mound, but only pitched for three innings. He recorded two strikeouts, but allowed three hits for two runs, and had two errors in the game.
Texas Tech will face the 14 ranked Oklahoma State Friday, March 19, in Lubbock.
The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
