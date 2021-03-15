Warmer & Windier

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A nice day for the South Plains with a high of 73 in Lubbock after a low of 36 degrees this morning.
Some changes for Tuesday as the afternoon high will soar to around 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Winds will begin light and increase late in the day and into the evening hours. The winds will continue into Wednesday with speeds of 30-40.
Elevated wildfire danger will return late tomorrow and continue into Wednesday.
As for afternoon highs tomorrow, it will be warm, with 80 degrees for Lubbock and 70s for the remainder of the region.
After the next front moves in tomorrow night it will be much cooler on Wednesday with an afternoon high of around 55-60 degrees with the strong winds.
The remainder of the week will be mild and will warm back to the 60s and 70s.
The next chance for rain will come late Sunday into next Monday.
