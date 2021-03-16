Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Skeletal remains found in North Lubbock, migrant children being housed in Texas facilities, 2 charged in Capitol officer’s death

By Michael Cantu | March 16, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 6:09 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Police are working to identify skeletal remains found in North Lubbock.

  • A man found the bones around 6:15 p.m. Monday while walking in the 300 block of North Avenue Q Drive and near Canyon Lake No. 3.
  • Investigators say they found nothing so far to identify the remains.
What will the weather be like today?

Police released more details about the drowning death of a 5-year-old at the Hawthorn Suites off Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker Avenue.

The government is moving underage migrants to facilities in Dallas and Midland.

Two men are now charged with assaulting a U.S. Capitol police officer, who later died.

The World Health Organization continues to urge the use of a COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.

