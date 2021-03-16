Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Police are working to identify skeletal remains found in North Lubbock.
- A man found the bones around 6:15 p.m. Monday while walking in the 300 block of North Avenue Q Drive and near Canyon Lake No. 3.
- Investigators say they found nothing so far to identify the remains.
- Updates will be found here: LPD: Skeletal remains found in north Lubbock
Police released more details about the drowning death of a 5-year-old at the Hawthorn Suites off Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker Avenue.
- Another swimmer found the boy unresponsive in the hotel pool around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
- There is no word on the boy’s name or why he was in the pool.
- Read the latest here: Lubbock Police release new information after child drowns in hotel pool
The government is moving underage migrants to facilities in Dallas and Midland.
- The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas will hold up to 3,000 teenage boys.
- A camp in Midland will house about 700 children.
- Read more here: Pfluger: Influx of migrants a result of Biden Administration rolling back Trump’s policies
Two men are now charged with assaulting a U.S. Capitol police officer, who later died.
- Prosecutors say Julian Khater and George Tanios sprayed several officers with a chemical during the attack on the U.S. capital.
- Officer Brian Sicknick later collapsed and died.
- Read the latest here: 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
The World Health Organization continues to urge the use of a COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.
- European countries like Germany, France and Italy say it could be linked to blood clots.
- The W.H.O. says there is not enough evidence to support that. Currently, that vaccine is not available in the U.S.
- Read more here: Sweden is latest country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine
