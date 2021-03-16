3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed Monday, colliding with a passing SUV and bursting into flames. The crash killed two on the plane and one passenger in the SUV.
A woman and a boy were pulled from the mangled SUV and taken to Memorial Regional with traumatic injuries. The boy died later Monday.
“We hear like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside and everything was on fire,” said Anabel Fernandez, who lives near where the collision took place.
According to investigators, a Beechcraft had taken off from North Perry Airport around 3 p.m.
Something went wrong shortly after takeoff that forced the pilot to turn around. The plane clipped a power line and fell short of the airport by a few hundred feet.
“The plane could’ve got us all and we’re in shock,” Fernandez said.
Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.