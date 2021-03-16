Economist: Timing for filing 2020 taxes may affect stimulus payment for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law.
As part of the Covid-19 relief bill, $1,400 stimulus checks were approved for individuals making $75,000 or less, or $2,800 to a couple filing jointly who make $150,000 or less.
Economist Michael Noel says the extra money shouldn’t change what you owe the government or your refund on your 2020 tax return.
“It is considered a tax credit paid in advance. So it is, what they say, is it’s not going to be taxable. It literally is just free money to try to help, you know, people through this particular period of time,” Noel said.
He says whether you get a stimulus check is based on your most recent tax return.
So, he says if your income rose above the $75,000 threshold between 2019 and 2020, you might want to delay your filing.
If it went below the threshold, he says to file quickly.
“If you’re income went down, but you’re late in filing your taxes, it’s not clear that you’ll be able to go back and get the additional stimulus money that you would otherwise have gotten,” Noel explained.
Noel says if you had a baby or adopted in 2020, you’ll want to file quickly, as well.
Different from the first two rounds of stimulus, families will get a payment for all their dependents claimed on a tax return, not just their qualifying children under 17.
That means for college students still being claimed as a dependent, checks will go to their parents.
“Which might make an interesting conversation with mom and dad, right. If a student tries to negotiate, can I have my $1,400? But under tax law that goes to the parent, not to the student,” Noel said.
The IRS tool, Get My Payment, is now up and running.
You can check the status of your stimulus check, but Noel says to be cautious.
“Make certain you are on a dot gov website. okay, you do not want to be typing your social security number on a site that turns out to be a scammer. So, be very careful about that,” Noel cautioned.
Noel says if you’ve previously filed taxes through direct deposit, the money will automatically appear in your bank account.
