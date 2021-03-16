KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Skye

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Skye, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Skye is a three-year-old female mixed lab who has been at the shelter for about a month and a half.
Staff say she is super friendly, playful and affectionate. She was an outside dog, but can always be trained to be inside. Skye is a jumper, so if she’s outside you need a tall fence.
She is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Skye’s adoption fees for Tuesday, March 16, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
