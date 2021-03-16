National Guard helping facilitate vaccinations for homebound Texas senior citizens

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott has been working to get homebound seniors vaccinated through the ‘Save our Seniors’ initiative and now on Tuesday, 35 signed-up Slaton home-bound residents will see the National Guard tomorrow at their homes, administering the vaccine to them.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management has deployed 1,100 National Guardsmen across the state to help with this effort of vaccinating homebound seniors that are 65 years and older. The state is working with organizations such as Meals on Wheels to identify the homebound individuals.
A director with the Slaton Senior Citizens Association and Slaton Meals on Wheels is thrilled for those who, she says, need the help.
“If they have local family that they have not seen in months to get a hug.... or see their grandchildren, that is why it’s important they get a vaccine. Even if they’ve been isolating for months, they’re still individuals,” said Nika Williams.
TDEM says they’re also partnering with other communities in the South Plains such as Lubbock, Shallowater, Slaton, and Ransom Canyon.
TDEM says since the program started two weeks ago, they’ve vaccinated 15-thousand people across the state.
Contact your local health department for more information. To contact the Lubbock Public Health Department, call (806) 775-2933.
