Person dies trimming trees; LPD, Lubbock Fire recover body

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire and Police are working to recover a body from a tree in central Lubbock after emergency crews say someone died while trimming trees.
Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to a residential neighborhood near 36th Street and Wayne Avenue.
Lubbock Fire Rescue says the call came in at 2:58 p.m. LFR, first on scene, spoke to neighbors who say they saw the person trimming their tree hanging.
Information is limited at this time, however, police on scene have confirmed the person died.
We are working to gather more details on this and will update this story.
