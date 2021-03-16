Questions remain after City holds conference on flooding at Citizens Tower

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When storms began last week, City staff placed sandbags around the perimeter of Citizens Tower in downtown Lubbock.
That did not stop two feet of water from rushing into the basement.
It was focused on the utilities section, damaging computers, the lobbies and office spaces.
“A pit that’s lower than whatever the lowest floor that they traveled to, and there’s equipment in those pits. You could see the water come into that room. There are three elevators that open into that room. And so all of that was running down until those pits filled. The second is, we do know that the utility customer service building is going to be out of action for a while.”
City officials say it’s too soon to know the extent of the damage.
“Along the lines of how much is this going to cost, how long is this going to take, I would love more than anything to answer those,” City manager Jarrett Atkinson said in Monday’s conference. “We don’t have those answers, we must figure out why and when it got into the building. We’re absolutely working on it.”
70 employees had to relocate and adapt to new workstations.
Atkinson said the water came from tunnels underground, but it’s unclear how exactly that happened.
“They’re very large tunnels so I can stand in them. And I’m nowhere close to my head touching the lots that are that are all through those tunnels. They were designed to move people,” Atkinson said.
The LP&L call center will be closed Tuesday.
LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose says it could be some time before they can get back.
City of Lubbock Utilities has already announced, there will be no late fees or disconnections for this month.
