1 seriously injured in crash at Frankford and Spur 327

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday morning at Frankford Ave. and Spur 327.
Lubbock police responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection. LPD tweeted about the crash just before 7:30 a.m.
All traffic is being diverted and cannot go through the underpass. This is not affecting drivers going over Spur 327.
Police say the person injured was taken to the hospital.
KCBD has a photojournalist on scene gathering more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
