Wind to pick up going into Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds today will actually start off not too bad. But by this afternoon, they’ll gradually start to increase.
The sustained winds won’t be any more then usual, but it will be very gusty. But as a storm system passes to our north, expect to see the winds increase through the overnight hours tonight and most of the day tomorrow.
Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be fairly common across the South Plains on Wednesday, and all of the dust that goes along with that.
In addition tomorrow morning, our northern row of counties might be cool enough to see some snow flakes, but the wind will be blowing so hard, it won’t accumulate. Once that storm system moves away, calm weather awaits us for Thursday and Friday.
