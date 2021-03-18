Another chilly start for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a chilly start to the day the afternoon was pleasant with 50s and low 62 for afternoon temperatures.
Another cold night for Friday morning with lows in the mid 20s in the northwest counties and upper 20s in Lubbock.
So, if you have plants outside, on the porch or in open areas you may want to bring those in for the night.
It will warm again to the low 60s tomorrow afternoon and even to near 70 degrees by Saturday afternoon.
With mostly sunny skies it will be a warm and breezy spring weekend.
Gusty winds and rain chances will increase by late Sunday and continue through the first few days of next week. Some showers and storms will be possible and temps will again fall to below normal for a few days.
