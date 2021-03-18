Lubbock bishop hoping to have more parishioners back in church by Easter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been one year since Bishop Robert Coerver announced the decision to close Catholic churches on the South Plains. Now, he hopes to try and get more bodies safely inside churches, a goal he could reach by Easter.
“We don’t’ know what to expect by Easter. Many people are still appropriately afraid,” Coerver, bishop of the Diocese of Lubbock, said.
The shutdowns have made life harder for local parishes.
Many parishes were not able to host fundraisers such as Jamaicas, or fundraising fairs, as normal. Other fundraisers centered around gatherings have also been scrapped since last March.
This has created more of an emphasis on what is being given weekly.
“We need to promote Sunday giving a little bit more,” Coerver said.
The diocese is also weighing ways to assign priests to some of its 61 churches differently, to help the many churches that do not have enough priests and cannot sustain themselves.
The talks that started last year have now intensified.
“I would say the urgency and intensity ratchet it up,” Coerver said.
However, the overall financial impact was not as bad as many in the diocese feared.
“Especially in our rural parishes. The Sunday collection income has held at about 80%,” Coerver said. “In the larger parishes of Lubbock-itself, it has probably been closer to about 60%.”
Even with a move to live-streamed mass and virtual Sunday School, the bishop says local Catholics are eager to get back into church.
“I think one of the most important things for us to look forward to is the ability to gather together again,” Coerver said. “As church community, that gathering is essential. “
