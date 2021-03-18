Texas Tech returning to 100% capacity Fall 2021

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines is progressing at a rapid pace, and the federal government has announced that everyone in the U.S. should have access to the vaccine by the end of May 2021. Thus, based on an expectation that by next August the percentage of the U.S. population that has acquired immunity to COVID-19 through vaccination will result in an environment with minimal risk of disease spread, we believe it is safe for departments to plan for normal capacity in classrooms and teaching laboratories. Texas Tech has always had a robust schedule of online classes, which will continue to be the case next fall, but we expect that classes that were taught in a face-to-face modality before the pandemic will return to that modality for the Fall 2021 term. Accordingly, the Registrar’s Office will work with academic unit schedulers to allow for normal classroom capacity for the Fall 2021 semester. Advisors and students should be able to plan for advance registration as usual. That said, we are committed to working through ADA procedures with students, faculty, and staff who require accommodations for documented health reasons. Moreover, we will follow the advice of the CDC and local public health experts with respect to the use of masks in our classrooms and hygienic practices. If circumstances change, and we need to decrease classroom capacity because of a resurgence of the virus, we will pivot to hybrid and online modalities as appropriate for individual classes.