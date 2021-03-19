1 arrested after man found dead in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police are asking for more information from the public following a man’s death after he was stabbed and left in a street.
Police have arrested 43-year-old Tonekwueme Emanuel Hamilton and charged him with murder.
Officers were called at 12:37 to the Townsgate Plaza, off Main Street, in Clovis, New Mexico. They found 46-year-old Jose Fernando Sena with a stab wound in the chest and stomach, lying on the road.
Emergency responders later pronounced him dead.
An investigation into Sena’s death was launched by the Clovis Police Department, the district attorney’s office and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.
Later, Hamilton was found and taken into custody.
Clovis police continue to ask those with information to call at 575-769-1921.
