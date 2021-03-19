Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team begins play in the NCAA tournament today.
- The Red Raiders will take on the Utah State Aggies, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
- Tip off for today’s game is at 12:45 p.m. central time.
Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting just before 8 p.m. Thursday near 24th Street and Avenue K.
- The victim was shot in the leg.
- He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
A 43-year-old is in Clovis, New Mexico police custody after another man was found dead in the street.
- Police found 46-year-old Jose Fernando Sena dead after being stabbed twice.
- They later arrested 43-year-old Tonekwueve Emanuel Hamilton and charged him with murder.
The FBI is asking for help to identify 10 or more suspects in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- The agency released new footage of the men attacking police officers during the January riot.
- Those who recognize the men are asked to call the FBI or submit a tip on its website.
The House of Representative approved a bill that would open a pathway to citizenship for DREAMERS and immigrant farmers work.
- DREAMERS grew up in the United States after being brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
- The measure now goes to the Senate.
