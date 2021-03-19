Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Texas Tech plays in NCAA tournament, Clovis police investigate after man found dead, FBI seeks help in Capitol riot investigation

KCBD Daybreak Today - Friday, March 19
By Michael Cantu | March 19, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 7:50 AM

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team begins play in the NCAA tournament today.

What will the weather be like today?

Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting just before 8 p.m. Thursday near 24th Street and Avenue K.

A 43-year-old is in Clovis, New Mexico police custody after another man was found dead in the street.

  • Police found 46-year-old Jose Fernando Sena dead after being stabbed twice.
  • They later arrested 43-year-old Tonekwueve Emanuel Hamilton and charged him with murder.
  • Read the details here: 1 arrested after man found dead in Clovis

The FBI is asking for help to identify 10 or more suspects in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House of Representative approved a bill that would open a pathway to citizenship for DREAMERS and immigrant farmers work.

