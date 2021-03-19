Former Lubbock doctor back in jail for violation of probation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former doctor at Lubbock Family Medicine is now back in jail after violating his probation.
Dr. David Vermillion’s bond was denied Monday. The document states Vermillion violated the terms and conditions of his probation granted to him on June 5, 2019, in the 364th District Court.
Court documents indicate he has a history of violating protective orders and drug use that led to the Texas Medical Board’s decision to temporarily suspend his license in 2017.
In June 2019, Vermillion was sentenced to six years deferred adjudication community supervision after communicating directly with a protected person in a threatening or harassing manner or communicating in any manner with a protected person except through a party’s attorney.
This happened once in November 2018, and three times in December 2018. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family or anyone listed in the protective order. He was also not allowed to come within 100 yards of the victim or the victim’s family, their place of residence, school or place of employment. Vermillion was not to contact family members due to his “past conduct.”
His bond has not been set.
