Hale County murder suspect arrested in California

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities say a suspect believed to be connected to a body found in Hale County has turned himself in to investigators.
In January, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced 24-year-old Alexander Y. Duberek of California is wanted for the Murder of 30-year-old Chad David Luera in Hale County on November 1, 2020.
According to Hale County Sheriff David Cochran, Duberek turned himself in Thursday night in San Diego after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On November 1, 2020, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a deceased person and found Luera’s body beside the road on North FM 400, just before 8 a.m.
Duberek was arrested by FBI agents after turning himself in.
He is now awaiting extradition pending a hearing.
