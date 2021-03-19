Hale County murder suspect arrested in California

Alexander Y. Duberek, 24-years old from California (Source: Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff | March 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:16 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities say a suspect believed to be connected to a body found in Hale County has turned himself in to investigators.

In January, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced 24-year-old Alexander Y. Duberek of California is wanted for the Murder of 30-year-old Chad David Luera in Hale County on November 1, 2020.

According to Hale County Sheriff David Cochran, Duberek turned himself in Thursday night in San Diego after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On November 1, 2020, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a deceased person and found Luera’s body beside the road on North FM 400, just before 8 a.m.

Duberek was arrested by FBI agents after turning himself in.

He is now awaiting extradition pending a hearing.

