It’s the last day of winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re expecting another quiet day across the South Plains today, with sunshine and light wind. Winds will shift to the southeast which will help up warm up a bit into the weekend, just in time for spring.
Today should feel pretty much like a repeat of Thursday.
While the weekend is a little warmer, it will likely be a little breezier too, but not as windy as Wednesday.
TODAY: High of 62°, sunny, NE-SE 15mph.
TONIGHT: Clear, low of 34°, SE 15mph.
Unfortunately, despite all the rain last weekend, it looks like the drought was relatively unaffected. The biggest difference was down toward the Permian Basin where the “exceptional” drought shrank only slightly
