KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jaimie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jaimie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jaimie is a two-year-old male pit bull who has been at the shelter for about a month and a half.
Staff say Jaimie is very sweet to people, but he would do best at first being the only dog in the home. He doesn’t like sharing his humans attention with anyone else. Jaimie is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a chip. His adoption fees for Friday, March 19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
