FOUND: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: Zane was quickly found safe after a release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help as they search for a 12-year-old boy reported missing on Friday.
Zane Chennault was last seen Friday afternoon, March 19, in the area of FM 1585 and County Road 1240.
Zane is a white male with blue eyes and blond hair, 4 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He was last wearing a red short sleeve Texas Tech shirt with a hood, blue jeans, and black new balance tennis shoes, carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1601 or call 911.
