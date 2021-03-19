Police identify man injured in central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday night in central Lubbock.
Officers were called around 7:54 p.m., to the 2400 block of Avenue K. Investigators say Joe Luna, 35, was found lying in the street after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. Lisa Martinez, 31, told police her ex-boyfriend shot Luna after an argument escalated. She also told officers the same suspect struck her because she contacted the police.
Luna was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Police are currently searching for the suspect related to this case.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.