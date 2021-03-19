Texas Tech advances to Round of 32 with 65-53 win over Utah State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a slow start to their first-round game against Utah State in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Texas Tech’s defense led the Red Raiders to a 65-53 victory over the Aggies.
The Red Raiders trailed by three points at the half, after being held to just 23 points in the first half. Tech was nine for 32 from the field and was being outrebounded 21-11 by Utah State. In the second half, the Red Raiders began to turn it around in typical Chris Beard style with defensive pressure. Texas Tech forced the Aggies into 22 turnovers in the game, which helped give way to the Red Raiders win.
Tech finished the game 26 for 63 from the field, 7 for 18 from behind the three-point line, but still outrebounded 35-27 by the Aggies. In Mac McClung first NCAA game, he led the Red Raiders with 16 points and three rebounds. After being held scoreless in the first half, Kyler Edwards finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assist. Kevin McCullar and Terrance Shannon Jr. added 10 points each.
Next, the 6th seeded Red Raiders will face the 3rd seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in the round of 32, Sunday, March 21st.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.