Texas Tech advances to Round of 32 with 65-53 win over Utah State

The Red Raiders trailed by three points at the half, after being held to just 23 points in the first half. Tech was nine for 32 from the field and was being outrebounded 21-11 by Utah State. In the second half, the Red Raiders began to turn it around in typical Chris Beard style with defensive pressure. Texas Tech forced the Aggies into 22 turnovers in the game, which helped give way to the Red Raiders win.