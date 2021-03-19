Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Spring will begin on the South Plains at 4:37 am Saturday morning and the weekend will feel like spring.
While Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid 30s, sunshine and a south wind will return warmer temperatures in the afternoon.
Lubbock should experience a high temp around 70 degrees.
Warmer weather will continue through Sunday as afternoon temps soar to the mid 70s.
Enjoy the weekend because it will start cooling on Monday and by Wednesday there could be some wintry mix of precipitation in the area. It’s not likely to bring accumulations to the region but rain, sleet and snow may be possible mid-week.
The chances of some rain and other forms of moisture will begin Monday with a chance of storms along the caprock and east.
Temperatures will fall back to the 60s by Monday and drop to the 40s and 50s by Wednesday.
So, warmer temps will be great to enter spring, but may not last too long.
