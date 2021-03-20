Community morning loss of O’Donnell High School senior killed in Dawson County crash

Community morning loss of O’Donnell High School senior killed in Dawson County crash
Community members are taking to social media to express their grief for Conlin Small, an O'Donnell High School senior. (Source: Danna Kay Brownlow, Facebook)
By KCBD Staff | March 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 6:05 PM

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - We’re working to learn more about a crash in Dawson County that’s taken the life of a young man from O’Donnell.

The crash reportedly happened Saturday morning south of O’Donnell on Ranch Road 2370. First responders say it was a single-vehicle rollover.

O’Donnell’s Conlin Small, a Senior passed away yesterday in a car accident. We send thoughts and prayers to his family,...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Community members are taking to social media to express their grief for Conlin Small, an O’Donnell High School senior.

We’ve reached out to DPS for more information on their investigation into the crash and will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.