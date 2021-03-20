Community morning loss of O’Donnell High School senior killed in Dawson County crash

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - We’re working to learn more about a crash in Dawson County that’s taken the life of a young man from O’Donnell.
The crash reportedly happened Saturday morning south of O’Donnell on Ranch Road 2370. First responders say it was a single-vehicle rollover.
Community members are taking to social media to express their grief for Conlin Small, an O’Donnell High School senior.
We’ve reached out to DPS for more information on their investigation into the crash and will update this story when we learn more.
