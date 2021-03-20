East Lubbock neighborhood living in fear after 8 drive by shootings in 8 days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A quiet East Lubbock neighborhood says they are now living in fear after witnessing eight drive by shootings within the space of eight days.
Three people are recovering from gunshot injuries and the suspects involved are still on the loose, leaving police and neighbors with a lot of unanswered questions.
Most of the shootings were on East Auburn Street, the homes marked on our map are where police reported gunshot injuries but police say a connected drive by also happened on 78th Street.
“I think it was three incidences all within, like, a week span, which was shocking for me,” one neighbor said.
Shots rang out twice within an hour early Sunday morning. Police reports say more shots were fired late at night, leaving one woman shot in the back.
“Couple of days later we had another one,” one neighbor said.
Police reports say another wave of gunfire left two men with gunshot injuries near their faces. Then police say suspects then drove to 78th Street, leaving an older couple’s home riddled with bullets.
“The first one was more like a shootout. The second one was more like a drive by. Two or three shots and they were gone,” one neighbor said.
Another shooting happened three days later, leaving the neighborhood shaken.
“It made me pretty anxious because a bullet doesn’t have a name on it. It can hit anybody through these walls. It can involve anyone just laying there minding their own business,” one neighbor said.
There have been no further incidents since March 7 because neighbors say the police presence has increased.
“We’ve seen an active stepped-up presence, which is a lot more comforting,” one neighbor said.
Despite the police presence, one lifelong resident says for the first time, she does not feel safe.
“This is my home, but I want to feel safe at the same time. Somebody else’s business can become your own, unfortunately,” one neighbor said.
