KCBD Saturday Weather: Happy Spring

KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Mar. 20
By KCBD Staff | March 20, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 6:53 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At 4:37 a.m. this morning, spring officially sprung! This weekend will almost be emblematic of the change as temperatures will warmer.

Expect another sunny, but slightly warmer day today with conditions a little breezy at times. Winds will blow out of the south and southeast, so this will help keep us a bit warm into Sunday.

TODAY: High of 70°, sunny, SSE 10-20

TONIGHT: Low of 43°, clear, SSE 10-20

It looks like there’s a chance for some rain Monday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, it looks like only 20% of the area can expect anything. Temperatures will be slightly milder into the week.

