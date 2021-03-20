KCBD Saturday Weather: Happy Spring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At 4:37 a.m. this morning, spring officially sprung! This weekend will almost be emblematic of the change as temperatures will warmer.
Expect another sunny, but slightly warmer day today with conditions a little breezy at times. Winds will blow out of the south and southeast, so this will help keep us a bit warm into Sunday.
TODAY: High of 70°, sunny, SSE 10-20
TONIGHT: Low of 43°, clear, SSE 10-20
It looks like there’s a chance for some rain Monday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, it looks like only 20% of the area can expect anything. Temperatures will be slightly milder into the week.
