Red Raiders break streak with tough loss against OSU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball opened Big 12 conference play with a 2-0 loss to number 14 Oklahoma State.
The seventh ranked Red Raiders had their 14-game win streak come to an end in the shut out by the Cowboys. Texas Tech had their chances to get on the board but struggled throughout the game leaving 10 runners on base. The Red Raiders recorded six hits, while giving up three hits. But Oklahoma State’s two runs in the fifth inning proved to be the difference.
Next, Texas Tech will return to Rip Griffin Park for game two of the series against the Cowboys Saturday, March 20th, at 2 p.m. The game is set to air on ESPN Plus.
