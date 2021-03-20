Texas Tech bounces back in 4-2 win over Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After falling in game one to Oklahoma State, Texas Tech bounced back in game two of the series to beat the Cowboys 4-2 on Saturday.
The Red Raiders got going in the third inning with a solo run home run by Kurt Wilson. Then followed that up with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tech gave up one run in the fourth inning, and one in the top of the ninth while trying to put the game away. With a full count and two on base for the Cowboys, Micah Dallas got Caeden Trenkle to fly out to secure the win.
Texas Tech recorded six hits in the game, while giving up nine to Oklahoma State. Tech had one error compared to two for the Cowboys. The Red Raiders stranded 5 batters on base, while leaving only three of their own on base.
The Red Raiders will try to win the series against the 14th ranked Cowboys Sunday, March 21st at 2 p.m. in Rip Griffin Park.
