3 children injured, 1 woman killed in Swisher County rollover

TULIA, Texas (KCBD) - One woman has been killed and two children seriously injured in a Saturday evening rollover that happened in Swisher County.
DPS tells us a family was traveling south on I-27, 6.7 miles north of Tulia, in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe when the driver traveled off the east edge of the roadway into the center median.
The driver overcorrected to the right and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled across the highway before skidding into the barrow ditch and rolling.
The call came in around 6:30 p.m.
20-year-old Isabel Margarita Moreno of Tulia was killed in the crash. Two children, a 6-year-old boy and girl, were seriously injured. Another girl, 12 years old, was taken to an Amarillo hospital in stable condition.
The report says Moreno was not wearing a seatbelt.
