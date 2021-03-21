KCBD Sunday Weather: A little warmer today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect a sunny start with increasing clouds by the afternoon. It will be a little warmer today with temperatures in the 80s. Some places may squeak into the 80s toward the Permian Basin or off the Caprock.
We’ll keep partly cloudy skies overnight. It might be a little breezy in the afternoon, and the wind will pick up slightly overnight.
Monday morning will be milder, but a weak cold front will pass through and drop temperatures a bit in the afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or two in the afternoon and evening.
TODAY: High of 76°, sunny with increasing clouds, SSW 10-20.
TONIGHT: Low of 52°, partly cloudy, S 15-25
It looks like there’s a chance for some rain Wednesday. Unfortunately, it looks like only 30% of the area can expect anything. Temperatures will be slightly milder into the week. We’ll be back in the 70s with sunshine toward the weekend.
