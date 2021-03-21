3 residents escape from burning building in downtown Lubbock overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three residents were able to escape from a burning building in downtown Lubbock overnight.
A passerby who was driving in the area called the fire in at 12:47 a.m. Sunday from 13th & Avenue F, a building that contained several different businesses and apartments. Crews reported flames coming from the roof at 12:50 a.m. and called in an extra team.
Dede Phillips said when the fire started she grabbed her two roommates and got everybody outside.
“I immediately jumped up and the whole room’s filled up. I got my handicapped roommate and my other roommate out. By the time we got outside it had moved across the entire building,” Dede said.
They could hear what they said were bullets exploding inside, along with two empty propane tanks. Fortunately, they were all able to get out and no one was injured.
LFR says the building is a barbershop, bookstore, storage units, and three residences all under one roof. No nearby structures were affected but the building has been completely destroyed.
Fire officials found evidence of homeless people sleeping and cooking nearby. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.
The Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
