Red Raider baseball gets conference win 6-5 against Oklahoma State

The game got off a slow start, but the Red Raiders quickly jumped out to a 5-1 lead through the first four innings. Tech then added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Then the Cowboys rallied to score two runs in the top of the sixth and ninth. The Red Raiders once again had to rely on their defense to get them out of the jam at the end of the game. Derek Bridges struck out Justin Campbell with the bases loaded to seal the win.