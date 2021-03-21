Red Raider baseball gets conference win 6-5 against Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech escaped a late comeback by the Oklahoma State Cowboys to take game three of their series, 6-5. The series win is their first in Big 12 conference play.
The game got off a slow start, but the Red Raiders quickly jumped out to a 5-1 lead through the first four innings. Tech then added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Then the Cowboys rallied to score two runs in the top of the sixth and ninth. The Red Raiders once again had to rely on their defense to get them out of the jam at the end of the game. Derek Bridges struck out Justin Campbell with the bases loaded to seal the win.
Texas Tech and Oklahoma State both finished the game with eight hits. Tech left nine runners on base compared to 12 for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State lead the strikeout count with 12, while the Red Raiders recorded nine.
Next, Texas Tech will step back out of the conference to host a three-game series against the University of South Florida in Rip Griffin Park. First pitch is Friday, March 26th, at 6:30 p.m. The game is set to air on ESPN Plus.
