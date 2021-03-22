Better Business Bureau of Lubbock to host small business seminar

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Better Business Bureau serving the South Plains of West Texas holds a seminar entitled ’Business Owner’s Guide To Your Small Business Funding Options & Relief Programs’ in partnership with the Small Business Administration of West Texas.
The seminar will take place Tuesday, March 23, at 3333 66th street from noon to 1 p.m.
This event will feature speaker Calvin Davis, District Director of SBA of West Texas, as he explains all available financial relief programs and funding options and the qualifications, deadlines and specifics, as well as a Q&A session. Lubbock will be provided by Dominoes Pizza.
“Our goal with this event is to provide small business owners with the tools and info they need to be able to take advantage of the programs available to them,’ Mallory Maxwell says. ‘BBB’s goal is to help business’s be successful, and often that means bringing them a connection. Calvin Davis is that connection here. He is the expert in small business funding and we are so happy to be partnering with him and the SBA on this event and many other future efforts.”
Calvin Davis with SBA will break down the different financial relief programs that are still available to business owners, go over the requirements, application process, deadlines, and amounts available with each fund. Davis will then have an open question and answer session for the attendees for the last half of the presentation. Attendees will be able to ask questions directed at either the SBA or the BBB during this time.
The Better Business Bureau says that although this event is FREE of charge, please RSVP so that they will be sure to have enough space and enough food for those attending. You can RSVP via the event page that can be found on the BBB Facebook page- facebook.com/bbblubbock, or you can emailmmaxwell@southplains.bbb.org with a number of people you are planning to bring
