Better Business Bureau of Lubbock to host small business seminar

“Our goal with this event is to provide small business owners with the tools and info they need to be able to take advantage of the programs available to them,’ Mallory Maxwell says. ‘BBB’s goal is to help business’s be successful, and often that means bringing them a connection. Calvin Davis is that connection here. He is the expert in small business funding and we are so happy to be partnering with him and the SBA on this event and many other future efforts.”