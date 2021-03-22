2 injured in crash on FM 41 and Tahoka Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene of a crash that happened around 7 a.m. Monday.
According to DPS, a semi was headed southbound on Hwy. 87 and a Jeep was traveling eastbound on FM 41 when the Jeep failed to yield the right of way to the semi.
The Jeep and the semi collided. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash caused the semi to lay over.
The semi has been flipped upright and the scene is being cleared. The semi was hauling cleaning supplies.
No names have been released at this time.
The crash is still under investigation.
