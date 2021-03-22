KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ham

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ham, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ham is a one-year-old female pit bull who has been at the shelter a little over a week.
Staff say she is shy at first, but when she opens up she is very sweet and playful. Ham is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees for Monday, March 22, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
