Lubbock Impact names Becky Robertson Executive Director

Robertson has worked with nonprofits for the last 24 years. When Robertson moved to Lubbock in 2014 with her husband, Matt Robertson to be closer to his family in Plainview, she quickly began volunteering to get to know her community. One of the places she served was Lubbock Impact. She loved how they were meeting the immediate physical need of a meal or healthcare to a fellow neighbor. Once she began working at Buckner, she looked for ways to collaborate to bring resources to those served by Lubbock Impact. This is when she got to know Rory Thomas, former Lubbock Impact Executive Director. Together they partnered on projects to meet needs. When Thomas passed away in October, Robertson turned her prayers for the next leader to continue the incredible work of Lubbock Impact, never thinking it would be herself. When she was asked to consider the position, she remembered the joy and excitement Thomas had for the work. Robertson is grateful to be able to come alongside the staff and many volunteers that have sustained Lubbock Impact over the last six months.