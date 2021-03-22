Lubbock Impact names Becky Robertson Executive Director

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact named Becky Robertson as the nonprofit’s Executive Director effective March 15th. In her new role, Robertson will oversee the programs and fundraising.
“We are thrilled to have Becky Robertson as the new Executive Director of Lubbock Impact. Becky’s experience and enthusiasm are exactly what we need as we strive to better serve our community. Her faith and servant’s heart align perfectly with our mission. We are excited to see what the future holds with Becky as our leader,” said Jason Pace, Lubbock Impact board President.
Robertson has been actively serving the West Texas community for the last 5 years as a Ministry Engagement Coordinator at Buckner Lubbock. She is passionate about serving vulnerable children and families and is committed to providing support and building strong relationships. Robertson is looking forward to continuing to connect donors with the needs of those served through Lubbock Impact.
Robertson has worked with nonprofits for the last 24 years. When Robertson moved to Lubbock in 2014 with her husband, Matt Robertson to be closer to his family in Plainview, she quickly began volunteering to get to know her community. One of the places she served was Lubbock Impact. She loved how they were meeting the immediate physical need of a meal or healthcare to a fellow neighbor. Once she began working at Buckner, she looked for ways to collaborate to bring resources to those served by Lubbock Impact. This is when she got to know Rory Thomas, former Lubbock Impact Executive Director. Together they partnered on projects to meet needs. When Thomas passed away in October, Robertson turned her prayers for the next leader to continue the incredible work of Lubbock Impact, never thinking it would be herself. When she was asked to consider the position, she remembered the joy and excitement Thomas had for the work. Robertson is grateful to be able to come alongside the staff and many volunteers that have sustained Lubbock Impact over the last six months.
“I feel very confident in Becky stepping into the responsibility of Executive Director. I absolutely love my role and everything I currently do for Lubbock Impact. Becky and I will make a wonderful team moving forward and blessing those we serve in our community,” said Wanda Brunson, Lubbock Impact Director of Operations.
“My immediate goals as Executive Director are to raise more awareness in our community regarding who Lubbock Impact is, what we do and who we serve. Looking towards the future, I will be working with our team to fully be able to re-open the free clinics and programming after enduring COVID mandated building closures. With the soup kitchen that served 300 people a week now being a drive thru that serves 1200, we have some logistics and funding to consider moving forward. I am so grateful to be a part of a ministry that sees those who have a need in our community and are willing to help meet the need.”
Lubbock Impact is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives, renewing minds, and educating families. Lubbock Impact was founded in 2007 and serves the community with many programs in the areas of food, clothing, healthcare, and spiritual growth. www.lubbockimpact.com
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.