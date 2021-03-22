Lubbock man faces 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Andrew Chayce Baiza, 27, of Lubbock has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Feb. 9, 2021.
Sentencing has been scheduled for June 24, at 10 a.m. Baiza faces up to 10 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and has to register as a sex offender.
On June 30, 2020, an agent with the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division received a cyber tip from the National Missing and Exploited Children.
The cyber tip was made on April 17, 2020 and disclosed that an individual in Lubbock County uploaded multiple files of suspected child pornography to a dropbox account on the internet.
DPS obtained a warrant for the dropbox account in question. They found multiple folders with names or identifying descriptions of multiple victims of child sexual abuse material, as well as their ages. Located in each folder were hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.
The ages of the children ranged between 12 and 18 years of age.
“Overall there were hundreds of videos and images of pubescent girls engaging in lascivious exhibition of the genitals and various forms of sexual activity including graphic and lascivious masturbation. There were also some videos and images of child pornography involving prepubescent children.”
DPS executed a search warrant for Baiza’s house in Lubbock. During the search they collected multiple electronic devices.
During the interview with DPS, Baiza said he first got involved with child pornography on the KIK app. He says he met people on KIK that would send him links that contained the images and videos of child pornography that he possessed and he downloaded those images and vides.
Baiza said he would delete the images and videos of the “younger girls” and keep the images of the “older girls”, referring to the girls aged 12 to 17. He would then access the child pornography from his dropbox account through his cell phone using a web browser.
Baiza admitted that he viewed images and videos of child pornography of girls as young as 10 years of age.
Andrew Chayce Baiza is not currently in jail at this time.
