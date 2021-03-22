Police responding to shots-fired in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call in central Lubbock late Monday morning.
Police say they received a call for a disturbance near 70th and Avenue P on Monday, before receiving another call of shots fired.
A dispute broke out at the Falcon Cove Apartments, near 66th and Ave. T shortly after 10:30 a.m. Officers located an abandoned passenger car with damage and bullet holes in the area of 66th Street and Ave T.
No gunshot victim has been identified at this time, but Police say the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force was able to locate an involved person at a nearby hotel who sustained minor injuries from possible gunfire. Police do not have a suspect in custody.
Officers blocked off part of the intersection where they found shell casings in the street.
A car located at the Village Square Apartments across the street was seen with several bullet holes.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.