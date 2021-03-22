Red Raiders fall to Razorbacks 68-66 in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Texas tech was led by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 20 points and three rebounds. Kevin McCullar added 15 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Edwards finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Mac McClung was held to just nine points on 2/6 shots. Marcus Santos-Silva played 19 minutes in the game, but the smaller lineup and tempo favored the lengthy athletic freshman off the bench in Micah Peavy and Chibuzo Agbo. Agbo played some key minutes in the closing half of the game, knocking down two big three as the Red Raiders tried to cut into the lead.