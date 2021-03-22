Today’s rain and storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A variety of weather will be experienced across the KCBD viewing area today. Light rain, thunderstorms, severe weather, strong winds, and blowing dust are likely. Read on for more detail.
Today scattered light rain showers and isolated afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are expected. Due to the spotty nature of the activity the chance of measurable rain at any given spot is about 25 percent. There is, however, a slight chance storms may become severe over the northeastern corner of the viewing area this afternoon into early evening.
It will become windy. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 50 to 55 mph are likely. Drivers should anticipate changing and limited visibility in blowing dust as well as strong westerly crosswinds on north-south roads.
Highs will range from the upper 50s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the far southeastern viewing area.
As is typical, the combination of temperature, wind, low relative humidity, and dry fuels creates an elevated wildfire danger. In the case of today’s conditions, a high wildfire danger. Especially over the central and southern KCBD viewing area.
Outdoors be aware of the fire danger. Avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Smokers make sure your butts are cold before discarding. Cooking on traditional BBQ grills is fine.
