Another storm system and colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a chilly start for the region, the afternoon was nice with calm winds, sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s for the South Plains.
However, another fast moving system will impact the area overnight which means a return of colder temperatures, clouds and rain chances. In fact, the northern counties have a chance of some rain and snow over the next 24 to 36 hours.
A strong cold front and another upper level storm system will move across New Mexico and the Panhandle bringing back a chill to the region.
Some heavy snow likely in the Amarillo area and northward with a chance of rain for some of the South Plains tomorrow and again Thursday morning.
It will be hit/miss showers both days but there could be a better chance for rain/snow for northern communities.
By Thursday the system will move east and it will be mostly sunny, less wind and afternoon temps will return to the low 60s.
As we move toward the weekend the afternoon temperatures will return to the 70s.
Then next chance of rain will arrive late weekend and early next week.
