1 arrested after shots fired call in South Lubbock Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shortly before 12:30 p.m., LPD responded to a call for shots fired near the 7800 block of Avenue X in South Lubbock.
Police responded to a male firing additional gun shots into the air.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and police are unsure if additional people are inside the home.
Police have said they have 1 person in custody at this time.
Lubbock Police and EMS have responded to the scene.
KCBD will provide additional updates as information is received.
